2018 Ferrari Portofino - Official pictures and details

Ferrari will replace the California T during the Frankfurt Motor Show. The new model is named Portofino and comes with a great exterior, a special interior and a more powerful engine.





The new Ferrari Portofino uses an all-new and significantly lighter chassis. The Italian car manufacturer has not released details about the car’s exact weight, but it will be lower than the 3,582 pounds. Torsional rigidity also has been boosted.





Under the hood, the Ferrari Portofino uses the same V8 3.9 liter engine. This time it delivers 600 horsepower and 760 Nm peak of torque. There are 40 HP and 5 Nm more than the version used on the California T.





As a result, the new Ferrari Portofino can run from stand still to 100 km/h in just 3.5 seconds, while the top speed exceeds 320 km/h.





Inside the cabin, the 2018 Ferrari Portofino has a 10.2 inch touchscreen display and a new steering wheel.

