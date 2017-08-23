2018 Ferrari Portofino - Official pictures and details
23 August 2017 10:51:36
|Tweet
Ferrari will replace the California T during the Frankfurt Motor Show. The new model is named Portofino and comes with a great exterior, a special interior and a more powerful engine.
The new Ferrari Portofino uses an all-new and significantly lighter chassis. The Italian car manufacturer has not released details about the car’s exact weight, but it will be lower than the 3,582 pounds. Torsional rigidity also has been boosted.
Under the hood, the Ferrari Portofino uses the same V8 3.9 liter engine. This time it delivers 600 horsepower and 760 Nm peak of torque. There are 40 HP and 5 Nm more than the version used on the California T.
As a result, the new Ferrari Portofino can run from stand still to 100 km/h in just 3.5 seconds, while the top speed exceeds 320 km/h.
Inside the cabin, the 2018 Ferrari Portofino has a 10.2 inch touchscreen display and a new steering wheel.
Related Articles
Leave a Comment
Latest Car News
2018 Ferrari Portofino - Official pictures and details
Toyota Supra successor to have a V6 and more than 400 horsepower
Fux Fuchsia McLaren 720S presented in Pebble Beach
-
Suzuki Celerio City launched in UK
FCA Fiat-Chrysler joins BMW, Intel and Mobileye for future self-driving cars
Volkswagen Tiguan Limited edition introduced in US
Related Specs
1947 Ferrari 125 SportEngine: V12, Power: 53.7 kw / 72 bhp @ 5600 rpmN/A
1965 Ferrari 206 PEngine: V6, Power: 152.9 kw / 205.0 bhp @ 8800 rpmN/A
1966 Ferrari 206 SEngine: 65 Degree V6, Power: 162.6 kw / 218.0 bhp @ 9000 rpmN/A
1980 Ferrari 208 GTBEngine: V8, Power: 115.6 kw / 155.0 bhp @ 6800 rpmN/A
1969 Ferrari 212 EEngine: V12, Power: 223.7 kw / 300.0 bhp @ 11800 rpmN/A
New Vehicles
Vauxhall Vivaro Tourer Elite and Combi Plus unveiled
Vauxhall will try to target not only those who look for an utility vehicle with its current Vivaro range. Debuting at next month’s 2017 Frankfurt Motor ...
Vauxhall will try to target not only those who look for an utility vehicle with its current Vivaro range. Debuting at next month’s 2017 Frankfurt Motor ...
Concept Cars
Jaguar XE SV Project 8 to debut in US
This year Monterey Car Week will witness the unveil of a new performance sedan. It is the Jaguar XE SV Project 8, which was recently introduced in Goodwood ...
This year Monterey Car Week will witness the unveil of a new performance sedan. It is the Jaguar XE SV Project 8, which was recently introduced in Goodwood ...
Custom Cars
ABT Sportline Audi RS5 tuning pack introduced
The most recent addition to the RS range, the all new Audi RS5, is already receiving a tuning kit from ABT Sportsline. As you would imagine, the new performance ...
The most recent addition to the RS range, the all new Audi RS5, is already receiving a tuning kit from ABT Sportsline. As you would imagine, the new performance ...
Future Cars
Mazda to launch an electric car in 2019
Along with the announcement of the new Skyactiv-X range, Mazda also made public its plans for the next two decades. They are called “Sustainable Zoom-Zoom ...
Along with the announcement of the new Skyactiv-X range, Mazda also made public its plans for the next two decades. They are called “Sustainable Zoom-Zoom ...
Market News
2017 Volkswagen Commercial Vehicles sales
Even if they are not as popular as Ford and Renault utility vehicles, Volkswagen's are also a major part of the European market. In the first seven months ...
Even if they are not as popular as Ford and Renault utility vehicles, Volkswagen's are also a major part of the European market. In the first seven months ...
Gadgets
Seat launches a an Android Auto app in Play Store
Seat knows it has to address to younger European public, and it develops small apps and gadgets that can improve the life of its clients and can attract ...
Seat knows it has to address to younger European public, and it develops small apps and gadgets that can improve the life of its clients and can attract ...
Various News
2018 Volkswagen Atlas receives Top Safety Pick from IIHS
Volkswagen decided it can not abandon the US market, even if its reputation was seriously shaken by the Dieselgate scandal. The German manufacturer introduced ...
Volkswagen decided it can not abandon the US market, even if its reputation was seriously shaken by the Dieselgate scandal. The German manufacturer introduced ...
Motorsports
Honda offers its new NSX GT3 for competitions worldwide
After they've launched the new NSX supercar, Honda's next target is to show that its ultimate supercar can make a name in motorsport. And it already managed ...
After they've launched the new NSX supercar, Honda's next target is to show that its ultimate supercar can make a name in motorsport. And it already managed ...
Videos
BMW 8 Series Concept has a breathtaking promo
BMW has published the first promo video for the new BMW 8 Series Concept. The prototype was showcased durnig the Concorso d'Eleganta Villa d'Este and ...
BMW has published the first promo video for the new BMW 8 Series Concept. The prototype was showcased durnig the Concorso d'Eleganta Villa d'Este and ...