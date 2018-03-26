2018 BMW M5 UK pricing announced
26 March 2018 17:22:32
UK drivers who look for a performance sedan can now order the new generation BMW M5. It is the sixth generation of the super saloon and features an enhanced V8 engine, a new M-specific, all-wheel drive system known as M xDrive and performance statistics that surpass all previous generations.
Power comes from the latest 4.4-litre V8 engine with BMW M TwinPower Turbo technology. It delivers a maximum torque of 750Nm, accelerating the new M5 from zero to 62mph in just 3.4 seconds, making it the fastest M5 yet. Power is transferred to the road via a new eight-speed M Steptronic transmission with Drivelogic.
The engine characteristics can be changed by pushing the Drive Performance from the basic setting ‘Efficient’ to ‘Sport’ and ‘Sport Plus’, both of which provide a faster turbo response.
If the driver switches to M Dynamic mode (MDM, 4WD Sport), the M5 becomes sharper and more agile. More torque is fed to the rear axle and the rear wheels give more wheel slippage. This allows controlled drifts and playful handling, but with controlled oversteer.
BMW’s M engineers have developed new turbochargers and a higher injection pressure of up to 350bar. This allows shorter injection times and better fuel atomisation, making it both faster and more efficient.
The front design serves to splice the oncoming air in the most aerodynamic fashion while at the same time providing the breathing and cooling requirements for a 600hp engine and its braking system, and the downforce required of a high performance saloon.
The all new BMW M5 is on sale now with prices starting from £89,645.
