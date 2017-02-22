2017 Hyundai i30 Wagon teased ahead of its launch
22 February 2017 17:45:13
Hyundai understands it needs a strong offensive against its german rivals in the compact segment. So is expanding the range of the car with the introduction of the new i30 Wagon, the estate version of its compact car.
This year’s Geneva International Motor Show will be the stage for the unveiling of the new generation Hyundai i30 Wagon. The new member of the i30 family maintains the design of its five-door sibling, adding versatility in its bodystyle.
“The New Generation i30 Wagon speaks the language of the i30 family in terms of design, and it carries the new Hyundai family identity - the Cascading Grille,” explains Thomas Bürkle, Chief Designer at Hyundai Design Centre Europe. “The tapering roofline and the dynamic proportions give the Wagon an almost coupé-like silhouette. The sleek and dynamic profile is further emphasised by a rich chrome frame surrounding the side windows.”
The new generation i30 Wagon will celebrate its world premiere at the Hyundai press conference at the Geneva International Motor Show, taking place on 7 March.
Ford “Ole Yeller” Mustang is the most track ready Mustang ever
To raise some money for charity and also offer its clients a track-ready Mustang, Ford unveiled a special edition called “Ole Yeller” Mustang, that ...
Infiniti QX50 Concept unveiled
Infiniti marked an important moment during this year NAIAS Detroit, unveiled the all new QX Concept, an evolution of the 2016 QX Sport Inspiration. ...
Jaguar F-Pace Design Edition sold for £102,500
Jaguar wanted to make an important contribution to a nobil cause and decided to create a car that can attract enough attention and enough money. This ...
Audi electric cars will reach 25% of US market by 2025
One of the main actors in Dieselgate scandal, Audi will try to concentrate its efforts in the green zone. Audi is investing in new technologies, more ...
Another record year for Rolls Royce in 2016
Considering that every Rolls Royce model is very expensive, charging over 300.000 euros for the least expensive model, you would think that sales are ...
Jaguar and Land Rover announce new autonomous technology
More and more manufacturers are testing autonomous technologies on their cars. Jaguar Land Rover makes no exception, as they already announced the intention ...
Ford 1.0‑litre EcoBoost engine wins another prize
Ford is one of the best carmakers when it comes to small engines. And that is because it`s 1.0‑litre EcoBoost engine has been voted best in class at ...
BMW M6 GTLM Art Car finishes Daytona 24hours race
After no more than 16 years since the last ArtCar, BMW introduced a new creation, signed by American artist John Baldessari and based on the MW M6 GTLM. ...
Modified Dacia 1300 tackles a BMW i8
I'm not sure if you are aware of Dacia. The Romanian company produced few models back in the communism and the Dacia 1300 was a great success. For the ...
