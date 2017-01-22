2017 Dacia Lodgy and Dokker facelift pricing announced

Dacia is updating its presence in France, its most important market in Europe, where the brand managed to sell 110.000 units only last year.





After the release of the refreshed Sandero, Logan and Logan MCV, Dacia has announced the launch of the new Dokker and the new Lodgy in France.





The cars boast interior and exterior styling enhancements and added features including a new grille, the new four-spoke Dacia steering wheel, a refreshed dashboard, a reversing camera and fold-down trays. The new Lodgy’s boot lid has also been reworked and now sports a chrome trim strip.





Like the Sandero Stepway, the grilles of the new Dokker Stepway and new Lodgy Stepway features four chrome rectangles surrounding the logo on each side, in a style similar to the Duster. These two versions, which have a more rugged look, also carry over the Sandero Stepway’s Flexwheel 16-inch Bayadère Dark Metal wheels, while the Silver Line versions come with a refreshed wheel trim design. New 16-inch diamond-cut black alloy wheels are also an option.





There are new interior styling upgrades for the new Dokker and new Lodgy, too. Like the new Sandero, they have been fitted with: the new four-spoke Dacia steering wheel with Soft Feel trim, redesigned air vents, satin-finish chrome touches on the dashboard, new Stepway 3D weave upholstery.





The two-tone dashboard has been replaced by a dark charcoal colour scheme that creates a new, more contemporary interior ambience. The Stepway versions come with even more design embellishments, such as satin-finish chrome to replace the blue-toned trim on the air vent surrounds and central fascia, which itself has traded its matte black finish for gloss black.





Standard features of the Stepway versions now include an armrest incorporated into the driver’s seat, a handy one-touch window function for the driver, folding tables for rear passengers and an additional stowage net for the front passenger.





The new Dokker and new Lodgy can be ordered today and will be available in dealerships beginning in April. As affordable as ever, the Dokker with the SCe petrol engine is available starting from €9,650. Prices for the Lodgy powered with the same engine start from €10,150 for the five-seat version and from €12,150 for the seven-seater (Silver Line finish and above), making it the most affordable seven-seat family car on the market.









