Along with the new T-Roc facelift, Volkswagen unveiled also a revised version for the cabriolet version of the compact SUV.

As an open-top crossover model, it unites the robustness of an SUV with the pleasures of a convertible. The new T-Roc Cabriolet features an electrically operated, three-layer, fabric soft top that can be opened in under nine seconds. The open-top four seater comes in the Style and R-Line equipment lines. Customers can choose from a 1.0-litre TSI engine with 81 kW (110 PS) and a 1.5-litre TSI with 110 kW (150 PS).

As soon as the end of this week, the new T-Roc and new T-Roc Cabriolet are available for order; the new T-Roc R is available from the beginning of the new year. In spring 2022, all models will then be available from dealers.

The entry price for the new T-Roc with 1.0 TSI engine is 23,495 euros; prices for the new T-Roc Cabriolet start at 31,850 euros in the Style equipment line with the 1.0 TSI engine.

