Volkswagen Golf already took the world by surprise with an unconventional interior. Now it is ready to impress with its most performant version ever produced.

The first Golf R32 was an automotive sensation. It was introduced in 2002 with 238 hp, all-wheel drive, and a zero to 62 mph time of just 6.6 seconds. It sold three times as well as planned, and was the first Volkswagen in the world to be available with a dual-clutch automatic transmission (DSG) from mid-2003.

Four successive generations of Golf R have been developed from the R32 and now the countdown begins for the world premiere of a new Golf R, which will occur November 4th.

The new Golf R is the dynamic flagship of the eighth Golf generation—it is more agile and more powerful than any previous Golf R. Particularly noteworthy is the innovative 4Motion® all-wheel drive with wheel-selective torque control on the rear axle. The all-wheel drive is controlled by a vehicle dynamics manager that is networked with other chassis systems such as the electronic differential locks (XDS) and the DCC adaptive damping.

As a result, the new Golf R offers optimal traction, precise and neutral driving characteristics, a high degree of agility and, ultimately, maximum driving pleasure. The engine is the most powerful version of the EA888 2.0-liter turbocharged four that is available. The high-tech direct-injection engine is characterized by innovative detailed solutions such as integration of a water-cooled exhaust gas duct to the turbocharger integrated in the cylinder head, or variable valve timing with dual camshaft adjustment.