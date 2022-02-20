Volkswagen Commercial Vehicle has published a new batch of teaser picture with the upcoming Amarok pickup truck. Set to be unveiled in 3rd March, the model will be based on the current 2022 Ford Ranger which was unveiled a few weeks ago.

This is a part of the Ford-Volkswagen Group partnership, and as a result, the future Amarok will be built in a Ford plant. In South Africa. Also, as a part of the collaboration with Ford, the two companies will also develop some utilitarian vehicles based on the same platforms.

As you can see, the car depicted is very sporty and this will not happen with the real model. So don’t expect to see those chunky spoilers of wheels.

But it will be better compared to the old Amarok thanks to the teams from Australia and Europe who have worked on this project.