Audi is preparing its first electric GT model. Its name is Audi e-tron GT and it will be the first electric model to feature a performance version.

The sporty variant of the car will be named Audi RS e-tron GT and these days, the German car manufacturer has published a few pictures with one of the prototypes. Also, some journalists have had the opportunity to drive the prototype.

As a result, we have some technical specs about the car. It will have two electric engine which can deliver 600 horsepower (or 655 HP when the Launch Control is active) and according to the German officials, the not to 100 km/h will be done in “much less than 3.5 seconds”.

But our fellow Matt from CarWow put the car to a 0-60 mph test and got this result: 2.88 seconds. The not to 100 mph was done in 6.86 seconds before completing the quarter mile in 10.94 mph.

The launch of the new Audi RS e-tron GT is near so don’t miss it.