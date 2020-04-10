In this moment, Coronavirus is putting on hold the entire automotive industry. If we take a look at the entire segment, it is obvious that most manufacturers stopped production. According to a recent statistic, 97% of the automotive plant across the world are now close.

Regarded as one of the biggest car manufacturer in the world, Toyota is also affected by the lockdown of the entire planet.

Due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic and decline in vehicle demand, Toyota is further extending the length of its production suspension at all of its automobile and components plants in North America, including Canada, Mexico and the U.S. The manufacturing facilities will remain closed through May 1, resuming production on May 4.

The service parts operations and finished vehicle logistics centers will continue to operate in order to meet the ongoing needs of our customers. We will continue to monitor the situation and take appropriate action in a timely manner.