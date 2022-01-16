Subaru Tecnica International (STI) had a big surprise for the fans present at the 2022 Tokyo Auto Show: the all-new Subaru STI E-RA Concept car.

Even thought is just a motorsport study, the car aims to gain “experience and training of new technologies in the world of motorsports in this carbon-neutral era.”

The concept car is equipped with four high-torque motors – one for each of the four wheels – and can deliver a total of 1,073 horsepower. The engines are kept alive thanks to a 60 kWh battery pack.

The E-GT category will soon be a part of the FIA, and Subaru wants to be ready for it.