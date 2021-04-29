After PSA Peugeot-Citroen and FCA Fiat-Chrysler joined forces, Stellantis became a huge manufacturer for Europe and US. No wonder Stellantis takes the top spot among automakers with a market share of 23.6% in Q1 2021 in the Passenger Cars and Light Commercial Vehicles perimeter.

In a context of moderate growth of the European market at 3.8%, the results achieved by Stellantis are above par, with an increase of sales of 10.8% year-over-year with 854,151 vehicles registered on a total market of 3,619,749 vehicles in Europe.

In Q1 2021, the Peugeot 208 leads the European Top 10 ranking, which also sees the presence of other nameplates belonging to Stellantis, the Citroen C3 and the Peugeot 2008. On City Cars (A segment), Fiat Panda and New 500 are strongly leading with more than 38%.

Moreover, on the way to the electrification of the European market, the Peugeot 208 and the New Fiat 500 are in the Top 3 electrified vehicles of their segments.

There is market growth in almost all the European major countries, including Austria +22.1%, France, +17.6%, Germany +4.3% and Italy +27.2%, with Stellantis being market leader in Belgium (25.2% Market Share), France (37.7%), Greece (28.8%), Hungary (16.9%), Lithuania (40.7%) Italy (41.3%), Portugal (34.3%), Spain (28.9%).

Stellantis is also taking the lead in the European Light Commercial Vehicles market with a market share of 34.3%, which represents more than 184,000 vehicles registered in Q1 2021.