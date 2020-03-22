Regarded as one of the biggest SUV in the compact segment, Kodiaq is the perfect car to be converted for special services. The most recent conversion was a specially designed police dog unit.

Police forces looking for a versatile vehicle that can safely transport canine teams to emergency situations now have the ultimate solution. The Kodiaq dog vehicle comes fitted with a range of driver assistance and safety features that ensure a police dog can travel safely and securely to any emergency.

The large SUV provides greater visibility for the driver and offers increased ground clearance to help enable access to remote locations. The Kodiaq is available with a choice of four engines: two petrol and three diesel with power outputs ranging from 150PS to 239PS. Forces can choose between two or four-wheel drive and manual or DSG transmissions.

Some of the standout features on the car include two air-conditioned dog kennels with temperature monitoring, purpose built into the rear of the vehicle.

The dog can also evacuate the vehicle quickly if needed thanks to a front escape hatch with drop glass built into each kennel. Additional emergency equipment can be stored in an area in front of the kennels.

It’s not just dogs the vehicle caters for, it also comes fitted with all of the necessary blue-light requirements such as 360’ emergency services lighting and an engine Run Lock system, which keeps the engine running while the key is removed from the ignition. The function enables a useful power supply for lights, radios or safety equipment computers, without the battery going flat.

The conversion has been built in conjunction with the Policing Authority and complies with RSPCA and DEFRA requirements, and is available for order now.