In order to have a positive approach on their intervention, most of the special services are investing in eco friendly cars.

Emergency services will soon be powered by battery electric technology as ŠKODA adds the brand’s first all-electric SUV – the Enyaq iV – to its blue-light squad.

The Enyaq iV is available to blue-light fleets in two power variants – a 60 and 80 – offering a choice of 62kWh and 82 kWh batteries respectively. Offered in two-wheel drive (all-wheel drive coming soon) and delivering an output of up to 204PS and 310Nm of torque, the Enyaq iV is able to accelerate from 0-62 mph in 8.5 seconds and delivers a top speed of 99mph.

With a WLTP combined range of up to 333 miles on a single charge, fast charging up to 80 per cent in approximately 38 minutes, Enyaq iV brings electric mobility to emergency service fleets across the UK.

ŠKODA’s iV range – that includes Octavia iV and Superb iV – will receive the brand’s bespoke emergency service conversion treatment. This includes 360-degree lighting and a full integration of the emergency services’ communication platform within ŠKODA’s existing infotainment touchscreen. It ensures all functionality, such as the lighting, can be controlled through one central accessible platform.