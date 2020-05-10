Skoda Enyaq iV: first pictures with the prototype of the upcoming electric SUV

Skoda is ready for the future. The Czech car manufacturer will soon unveil the Enyaq iV, the first SUV built as an electric car.

The new model is based on the new MEB platform, the architecture that Volkswagen Group developed only for the electric cars. The new Skoda Enyaq iV will be a Czech variant of the Volkswagen ID.4 and now we have the first pictures and details of the prototypes.

Accordin to Skoda, the new Enyaq iV will have the following dimensionsȘ 4648 millimeters (183 inches) long, 1877 millimeters (73.9 inches) wide, and 1618 millimeters (63.7 inches) tall, a wheelbase of 2765 millimeters (108.9 inches) and a cargo volume of 585 liters (20.6 cubic feet).

Customers will be able to chose between three battery sizes: 55 kWh (340 km of range), 62 kWh (390 km of range) and 82 kWh (500 km of range). There will also be some different engines. You will be able to order an Eniaq with a rear mounted electric motor with 146 HP, 177 HP or 201 HP.

There will also be some performance versions with two electric units. The entry-level in this category will deliver 261 horsepower, while the top one will offer 302 horsepower.

The latter one will come with the RS badge and will be able to run from not to 100 km/h in 6.2 seconds and will have a top speed of 180 km/h. Both versions with two electric engines will be able to run 460 kilometers with one charge.