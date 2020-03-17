Seat is taking care of you on those long journeys. SEAT is researching and developing artificial intelligence technology to combat driver fatigue and improve road safety.

SEAT’s Xplora team, in conjunction with Eyesight Technologies, is developing advanced technology that studies a driver’s eyes and head movement to detect if they’re falling asleep or distracted. It uses an algorithm which analyses the eye openness, angle of vision, blink rate and head position of the driver, along with other visual attributes.

In the event it detects that the driver is drowsy, asleep or perhaps distracted by their mobile phone, it will trigger an alert. The technology can also identify the driver from previous trips and adjust the seats, mirrors, heating settings and other cabin features according to their personal preferences.

Eventually, the software will be able to detect pedestrians and analyse whether the driver has spotted them as well.

Research has shown that driver distraction and tiredness are among the biggest dangers on the roads, contributing to 36% of road traffic collisions.

SEAT’s Xplora team searches for innovative companies which develop connected car technology and smart mobility services.

Eyesight Technologies, based in Tel Aviv, Israel, uses advanced computer vision and artificial intelligence to improve road safety. Gauzy was started in the kitchen of one of its founders, who was looking for a way to make windows more private.