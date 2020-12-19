Rolls Royce is not only offering luxurious cars for its wealthy clients, but also playing some games to keep them interested in their products. Rolls-Royce Motor Cars has revealed a clue to its recently unveiled Wraith Kryptos Collection.

As clients around the world begin to receive their highly limited Wraith Kryptos cars, they will embark on decoding the mysterious messages found within the Bespoke elements of the motor car’s interior and exterior.

Unveiled in July 2020, each of the 50 cars in the Wraith Kryptos Collection is embellished with a cipher created by Rolls-Royce Bespoke Designer, Katrin Lehmann. Previously, Lehmann commented that finding the ‘key’ is the first step in uncovering the mysterious code.

With no successful decryptions to date, Rolls-Royce reveals today that the Spirit of Ecstasy figurine on this enigmatic Collection conceals the word KRYPTOS, in code. These seven deciphered characters will aid clients on their journey of discovery as they begin to identify these letters on Wraith Kryptos’ complex fascia.

Similarly, the embroidery on the headrests translates as the double-R monogram, rendered in the cipher. The Bespoke team hopes that, together, these clues may provide a ‘way in’ that enables owners to attempt the puzzle.

Clients will be invited to submit their efforts at cracking the code via the marque’s Whispers application, from February 2021. The first to complete the puzzle will be awarded a unique and prestigious prize.

Only two people at the Home of Rolls-Royce in Goodwood, West Sussex, know the full resolution of the sequence – the designer and the Chief Executive Officer. The answer remains in a sealed envelope in the CEO’s safe.