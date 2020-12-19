Internet is more and more used also in our cars. They are all connected, we can download updates over the air. So what’s next? How about some discounts you find out about in your car?

Through collaborating with various partners, ŠKODA Marketplace connects drivers with local businesses, if they choose to activate the service. When out on the road, the technology will deliver in-car notifications through the infotainment system when an offer is detected based on the proximity to local services or customers can access the Marketplace any time.

Over time the vehicle will be able to provide bespoke and personalised offers to each individual user, with the application able to analyse drivers’ behaviour, routines and popular routes.

If the driver chooses to accept an offer, ŠKODA’s navigation system will plan a route to the location. A barcode or QR code is emailed to the driver’s smartphone which applies the discount at the checkout, making it easy and convenient to save money.

Initially, discounts will be available at petrol stations. The vehicle will identify when fuel is low and will display nearby services and the relevant discounts available – whether that be money off fuel or offers on drinks and snacks. As the Marketplace expands, ŠKODA owners will also be informed of special supermarket, hotel, restaurant and car wash offers as well as exclusive deals available from numerous other partners.

To grab these bargains, customers will need to activate the ŠKODA Connect app and register for ŠKODA Marketplace inside the vehicle. As well as receiving notifications of new offers, drivers will also have the option to search the digital marketplace for interesting deals at any time.

The new service is now live in the Czech Republic with the app available on the latest infotainment systems fitted in the Scala, Superb, Kamiq, Karoq and Kodiaq. The technology will be rolled out across the rest of the ŠKODA model range and other countries in the future.