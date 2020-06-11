Ram is well known for its special editions available in US. Now, Ram is celebrating America’s five land, sea and air-based armed forces with “Built to Serve Editions” of its popular Ram 1500 half-ton pickup truck lineup. This second installment offers a nautical-inspired theme with both Ceramic Gray and Patriot Blue exterior colors offered along with a black interior with Light Ambassador Blue accent stitching.

The second installment of the “Built to Serve Edition” trucks begins rolling out this month, coinciding with Flag Day, Sunday, June 14. A new “Built to Serve Edition” model, representing another one of America’s land, air or sea-based military branches, will launch approximately every three months.

Each of the five U.S. military service branches has been or will be honored by Ram with two specially selected exterior paint colors that evoke the spirit, the mission and history of that service. One of each branch’s “Built to Serve Edition” models will be offered in a new low-volume paint option exclusive to this program.

Ram “Built to Serve Edition” trucks feature other unique interior and exterior features that set them apart, including a United States flag and “Built to Serve” decal on each of the rear quarter panels.

The “Built to Serve Edition” trucks get additional stylish exterior cues, including 20-inch aluminum wheels with a unique-to-the-edition Technical Gray finish. Body-color wheel flares also accent the exterior.

Each of the new Ram front ends gets a unique treatment consisting of an all-black grille and surround, black bumpers and black-bezel premium lighting. Complementing the look are black badges, black wheel-to-wheel side steps and dual four-inch black exhaust tips.

Inside, the “Built to Serve” Ram trucks represent each of the five military branches, accented with unique, corresponding color stitching: Light Frost, Light Ambassador Blue, Light Diesel Gray, Core Green or Orange.