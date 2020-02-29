Last year, Porsche unveiled a new generation 911. The German sports car is available in Carrera and Carrera S variants, but soon, the fans will get the chance to see the Turbo and Turbo S.

Both versions of the new 911 were supposed to be unveiled during the 2020 Geneva Motor Show. But the Swiss show was canceled due to coronavirus epidemy. As a result, Porsche has announced that the new variants will be unveiled during an online event.

The press event will took place on March 3rd on 10:10, the same time and date scheduled for Geneva reveal.

According to some rumors, the new Porsche 911 Turbo and 911 Turbo S will use the same 3.8 liter flat six engine. In the Turbo variant, the unit will deliver about 570 horsepower, while on the Turbo S, the engine will deliver at least 620 horsepower, which is a big bump compared to the last generation.