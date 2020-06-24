Not so many brands can be proud with a 50 years history. Especially performance brands. But Nissan is celebrating an important milestone for its performance division. The Japanese manufacturer launched the Nissan-official chronicle of Z history, from Datsun’s planning for the new model in the late 1960s through the latest 50th anniversary 370Z.

Over the past 50 years, six generations of the Z car have generated a massive, devoted following. More than 1.5 million cars have been sold in North America alone, with a considerable additional number sold worldwide. The retro-inspired 350Z reinvigorated the Z’s fortunes in the 21st century, and the latest incarnation, the 370Z, continues the tradition of high-performance in a modern, affordable package.

In addition to a complete history of the Z, this illustrated book examines the car’s significant racing history with successes in IMSA and SCCA sports car racing, including extensive racing by Paul Newman for Bob Sharp and John Morton with Brock Racing Enterprises. Special attention is devoted to the cult of Z-fans around the world who have supported Nissan’s sports car through thick and thin and the early car’s present-day emergence as a rapidly appreciating collector car.