The all new and improved Mercedes-Benz C-Class reaches US shores. The new generation, already launched in Europe, is launched to reinforce the position on the US premium market.

In order to streamline the packaging structures, the new-generation Mercedes-Benz C-Class Sedan will be offered in three trims for the U.S. market: Premium, Exclusive and Pinnacle. Each trim is available on both the C 300 and C 300 4MATIC Sedan, and showcases innovative technologies and luxurious features beyond the generous standard features, along with extensive options for customization.

The progressive interior of the C-Class demonstrates a clear focus on technology and high-quality materials with its host of new trim options, freestanding 12.3″ digital instrument panel and new large 11.9″ central touchscreen multimedia display. Adopted from the S-Class, its portrait orientation is particularly advantageous for fullscreen navigation, further enhancing the driver experience. As an exclusive new C-Class feature, the 11.9″ central display is slightly tilted towards the driver by six degrees for the first time, further underscoring the sporty and dynamic drivercentered design and performance of the C-Class.

The latest generation of MBUX (Mercedes-Benz User Experience) technology is on par with that of the S-Class with its sophisticated, learning-capable infotainment system with advanced Voice Control. With significant processing power abilities, the vehicle interior becomes even more digital and intelligent including features such as the newly standard wireless smartphone integration with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto. Additionally, with individual MBUX profiles that can be activated by biometric authentication via the fingerprint sensor, the possibilities for personalization and intuitive operation have become far more extensive, and controlling vehicle and comfort functions is easier than ever before.

The C-Class model range also debuts a new turbocharged 4-cylinder engine with an integrated starter generator and 48-volt mild hybrid technology – the first fourcylinder gasoline engine in the Mercedes-Benz lineup with this technology. The systematically electrified 2.0-liter 4-cylinder engine in the C 300 and C 300 4MATIC Sedan boasts effortless and efficient power and improved comfort and performance. With an output of 255 hp and 295 lb-ft of torque, the C 300 models benefit from an increase of 22 lb-ft of torque compared to the predecessor. The 48V mild hybrid system provides a further 148 lb-ft of torque as well as up to an additional 20 hp for short periods for smooth acceleration and power delivery.

The next generation C-Class is poised to redefine the benchmark and take comfort, safety and the overall driver and passenger experience to a completely new level. The 2022 Mercedes-Benz C-Class Sedan will arrive at U.S. dealerships in the first half of 2022.