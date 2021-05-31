Genesis expanded its US range with the introduction fo the new GV70. A SUV with premium abilities, the GV70 SUV can be ordered from $41,000, and like all Genesis vehicles, the GV70 is sold with a comprehensive suite of ownership benefits including complimentary scheduled maintenance with Service Valet, Genesis Connected Services, map updates, and more, all for 3 years or 60,000 miles, whichever comes first.

The front fascia of GV70 reflects Genesis’s brand identity with the Crest Grille and two-lined Quad Lamps inspired by Genesis’ signature Wing Emblem. Its driver-oriented interior features the ultimate interpretation of “Beauty of White Space” inspired by Korean architecture, offering maximum comfort and convenience.

GV70 is available in the U.S. with two engine configurations: a gasoline-powered 2.5-liter turbo engine or an optional 3.5-liter twin-turbo. The available Sport models offer a unique front and rear fascia, dark chrome trim, exclusive wheel and interior designs, and more.