Land Rover is using this year Los Angeles Motor Show to showcase its most important premiere this year. Land Rover revealed the New 2020 Land Rover Defender for the first time in North America.

The custom Defender from the upcoming Bond film, “No Time to Die,” came straight from the set — dents, scratches and all – to make its global debut at Tuesday evening’s event. “No Time to Die” is planned for release in April 2020 and is the first movie to feature the New Defender.

The event also featured the new LEGO Technic Land Rover Defender, which was being assembled by LEGO Master Builder Chris Steininger. The 2,573-piece model combines the boundless creativity of LEGO and the instantly recognizable silhouette and unrivalled capability of the New Defender.

The New Defender will be available in 2020 in ‘110’ and ‘90’ body styles. The Defender 110 will be available in Spring 2020 priced from $49,9001 in the U.S., while the Defender 90 First Edition will be available in Summer 2020 priced from $65,1001. The full range of Defender 90 models will be available in Fall 2020, priced from the mid $40,000s.