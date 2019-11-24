When Maybach went bankrupt, nobody thought the brand will come back so soon and so strong. After we saw some Maybach versions for the S-Class, it is now the time to be introduced to the new Mercedes-Maybach GLS 600 4MATIC, a new form of luxury in the SUV segment. It extends the portfolio of the Mercedes-Maybach brand by combining the body design and technical basis of the GLS with the luxury of a top-class sedan.

Its spacious interior with the highest-grade materials and extremely effective noise insulation creates a stylish and luxurious atmosphere. From their elevated seating position, thanks to electronically operated roller sun blinds on the two rear side windows, the passengers can decide for themselves how much of their surroundings they want to see. The AIRMATIC suspension included with the fully-active E-ACTIVE BODY CONTROL system effectively keeps the road bumps at bay. For the first time there is a dedicated Maybach drive program that ensures even more comfort.

Access and egress are also highly convenient: when the doors are opened, the vehicle is lowered slightly, and an illuminated running board made of anodized aluminum quickly and silently emerges on the respective side of the vehicle.

The V8 engine with a displacement of four liters, which can develop 550 hp and 538 lb-ft of torque, is an engine variant developed exclusively for Maybach and moves the car discreetly and powerfully. The engine is combined with the 48-volt system EQ Boost. The Mercedes-Maybach GLS 600 4MATIC will go on sale in the U.S. in the second half of 2020.

The Mercedes-Benz star surmounts the hood in the classic way, while the fine, vertical chrome struts of the Maybach radiator grille create a pinstripe effect. Effective chrome highlights around the side windows, and the chrome inserts in the side sill panels, lend dignity and elegance to the profile. The 22 or 23-inch wheels were developed exclusively for this model, with the 23-inch version echoing the pinstripe theme. The tailpipe trim elements with a small cross rib emphasize the model’s identity as a Mercedes-Maybach. The same applies to the brand emblem, which is positioned at various points such as on the D-pillar. As a special, Maybach-specific feature, two-tone paintwork is available in eight different, elegant color combinations.

The standard appointments of the Mercedes-Maybach GLS 600 4MATIC are already luxurious. The two outer rear seats can be electronically converted into reclining seats. Padded areas and the dashboard are finished in fine Nappa leather, with a range of further cushions and leather interior linings available on request. An electronic panoramic sliding/tilting sunroof with an opaque roller blind is standard, as are heated and ventilated massaging seats. Available on special request, the fixed center console transforms the car into a spacious four-seater whose rear is just as suitable for working as it is for relaxing. This console is available with extending, folding tables and even a refrigerator with space for champagne bottles. Suitable silver champagne flutes for this are available from the accessories range.

A dedicated fragrance was developed for the Mercedes-Maybach GLS as part of the optional AIR BALANCE package: the white osmanthus blossom, floral and light, is rounded off by a gentle leather note and spicy tea.