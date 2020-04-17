A niche manufacturer with tones of personalities, Morgan introduces something special. Morgan launched three limited-edition specifications. The LE60 range of cars celebrates six decades of Morgan’s partnership with its retailer in the Netherlands, Louwman Exclusive. Just five cars have been created: two Plus Six models in Ice Blue, a further pair in Scintilla Silver, and a single Almond Green 3 Wheeler. Conceived in-house by Morgan’s design team at the company’s factory in Malvern, Worcestershire, the exclusive models demonstrate the firm’s bespoke capabilities.

Characterised by a classic yet purposeful look, the Ice Blue LE60 Plus Six features 19-inch alloy wheels, evoking the look of a wire wheel but with a contemporary twist. Yellow accents can be spotted around the car, such as its brake calipers, spot light casings, and LE60 decals on its bonnet side vents. Inside, it gains black pebble-texture leather with yellow diamond seat stitching and LE60 headrest embroidery, and a matte tawny wood dashboard and tunnel top trim, while an interior motif reaffirms the model’s significance.

Resplendent in metallic Scintilla Silver, the second Plus Six LE60 specification sits purposefully on 18-inch black Speedster wheels, under which yellow brake calipers can also be found. The colourway extends throughout the car, with a yellow number 6 painted within the grille, yellow horizontal seat stitching and matching LE60 headrest embroidery. A yellow band runs around the trailing edge of the bonnet, reminiscent of traditional Morgan bonnet strap. The interior of this LE60 is distinguished by a dashboard and a tunnel top in body colour.

Just one LE60 Morgan 3 Wheeler has been built, in Almond Green, and in keeping with the Plus Six variants a yellow theme can be seen throughout the car. Special attention has been paid to the leather dashboard panel, which features a laser-engraved design.

Launched at the 2019 Geneva Motor Show, the Morgan Plus Six has received standout reviews from both press and customers in its first year on sale. The model marked the launch of the company’s CX-Generation bonded aluminium platform – it brought new levels of dynamic capability to the brand, and has now made its way into the recently unveiled Plus Four. Power comes from BMW’s B58 inline six-cylinder 3.0-litre turbocharged engine, which produces a formidable 335 bhp. In combination with the Plus Six’s dry weight of just 1075kg, it can accelerate 0-62mph in just 4.2 seconds. Like all Morgan cars, the Plus Six is hand built by the craftsmen and women at Morgan’s factory in Malvern, Worcestershire.