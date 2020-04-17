Ford hit the jackpot in 1967 when it launched the Mustang. The muscle car became an instant hit and launched a new segment, where every American manufacturer hurried to take part.

Mustang can now celebrate two global sales crowns, earning world’s best-selling sports car and its fifth straight best-selling sports coupe title. Mustang is also America’s best-selling sports car of the last 50 years.

Mustang sold 102,090 units, according to the most recent new vehicle registration data from IHS Markit, making it the best-selling sports car in the world in 2019. During this period, Mustang sales in Germany increased 33 per cent, in Poland sales rose by nearly 50 per cent, and in France, they nearly doubled.

The year 2019 also marks the fifth consecutive year that Mustang was the best-selling sports coupe in the world. Sports coupes, as defined by IHS Markit, include two-door and convertible models.

Ford sold 9,900 Mustangs in Europe during 2019, a 3 per cent increase year-on-year, with 1,300 sold in the UK.

Mustang is offered for customers in Europe in fastback and convertible body styles, with a choice of 449 PS 5.0-litre V8 petrol engine with 10-speed automatic or six-speed manual transmissions, and 291 PS 2.3-litre EcoBoost petrol engine and six-speed manual transmission.

The special edition Mustang BULLITT featuring an enhanced 460 PS 5.0-litre V8 engine is offered in fastback body style with a choice of Shadow Black or classic Dark Highland Green exterior colours, and unique exterior and interior details.