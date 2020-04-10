Many of the nowadays cars are developed with only an automatic transmission, in order to ease the usage in urban areas. But, there are some exceptions. Even with small cars, created to be driven in cities.

MINI USA confirms the latest range of MINI models will be offered with the choice of a standard manual transmission. As of March 2020, production has resumed for MINI Hardtop and Convertible models equipped with manual transmissions. These include the following 2021 model year vehicles:

1. MINI Cooper 2-door Hardtop

2. MINI Cooper 4-door Hardtop

3. MINI Cooper S 2-door Hardtop

4. MINI Cooper S 4-door Hardtop

5. MINI John Cooper Works 2-door Hardtop

6. MINI Cooper Convertible

7. MINI Cooper S Convertible

Exceptions include the high performance 2021 MINI John Cooper Works GP, which comes exclusively with an 8-speed Steptronic Sport automatic transmission, tailored to handle the car’s 301 horsepower. Also an exception is the 2021 model year MINI John Cooper Works Convertible, which exclusively features a standard 7-Speed Sport Dual-Clutch automatic transmission.

For the MINI Clubman and Countryman models, manual transmission offerings will be confirmed once 2021 Model Year information for these models is release later this spring.

This excludes MINI Clubman and Countryman models equipped with MINI’s ALL4, all-wheel drive system, including the new 301hp John Cooper Works versions. These models will continue to be offered exclusively with standard automatic transmissions.

Manual transmissions return to the US MINI line-up after a brief delay in availability during the 2020 model year.