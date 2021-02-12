Microlino is a small two-place electric car developed by the Micro Mobility Swiss company. It was first unveiled in 2018, but these days the project has reached to a new point.

The Swiss company has announced that the first prototype of the Microlino has built and the testing procedures are starting.

The car is scheduled to get all the European homologation this summer, while the production is scheduled to commence in September 2021.

The car has a 15 HP and 100 Nm electric engine. The weight is over 500 kilograms and it can reach 50 km/h in just 5 seconds. The car will be available with two different batteries, while the range will be between 125 and 200 kilometers.

The reservations are already opened and the starting price is 12,000 Euros.