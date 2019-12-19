Mercedes-Benz is expanding its SUV offer in the UK with the introduction of a new fresh rival for the very popular BMW X6. The new generation Mercedes-Benz GLE Coupé is now on sale, with prices starting from £72,530 for the GLE 400 d 4MATIC AMG Line Premium Plus. The Mercedes-AMG GLE 53 4MATIC+ will cost £80,615. First customer cars are expected to arrive in summer 2020.

The GLE 400 d 4MATIC features a 3.0-litre in-line six cylinder diesel engine which can produce 330 hp and 700 Nm. It can deliver up to 38.7 mpg on the combined cycle and emits 193 g/km of CO2. It has an electronically limited top speed of 149 mph and can travel from 0 to 62 mph in 5.7 seconds.

The AMG GLE 53 4MATIC+ uses a 3.0-litre straight-six petrol engine with an output of 435 hp and 520 Nm. It features the company’s innovative EQ Boost system, which delivers an additional 22 hp and 250 Nm of torque for a short period, and also feeds the 48 volt onboard electrical system. The EQ Boost system means greater efficiency without compromising performance.

The GLE 53 delivers up to 30.4 combined mpg and emits 212 g/km of CO2. It can sprint from 0 to 62 mph in 5.3 seconds and has a top speed of 155 mph.

Standard equipment on the GLE 400 d AMG Line Premium Plus includes Airmatic air suspension; 12.3-inch digital cockpit display; 12.3-inch central display; smartphone integration, including Apple CarPlay and Android Auto; Burmester surround sound system; 22-inch alloy wheels; Driving Assistance package; MBUX infotainment system with augmented satellite navigation; head-up display; panoramic sunroof; Multibeam headlights; Energising package; and Magic Vision Control.

In addition to the above, the GLE 53 adds AMG Active Ride Control; 22-inch alloy wheels; AMG steering wheel controls; and AMG Track Pace.

The optional towing package is available for £1,150 and increases towing capacity (up to 3,500 kg), while adding an electrically folding tow bar, electronic stability control and Trailer Manoeuvring Assist.