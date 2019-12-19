BMW is working hard to deliver peak performance for its clients wanting to buy the new M8. So it launched two special cars: the BMW M8 Competition Coupé and M8 Competition Convertible.

The new models derive their performance from the most powerful engine ever developed for a BMW M GmbH car: a high-revving V8 unit with M TwinPower Turbo technology developing 625hp. Two turbochargers, cross-bank exhaust manifolds, direct injection with increased pressure, plus cooling and oil supply systems designed for driving at the limit on the track combine to deliver supreme performance and handling.

The high-performance power unit is aligned to an eight-speed M Steptronic, before it is channelled to the road via the M xDrive all-wheel-drive system. The rear-wheel bias of M xDrive delivers assured handling with optimised traction. The performance-focused character of the engine and transmission enables the BMW M8 Competition Coupé to sprint from zero to 62 mph in 3.2 seconds and from zero to 124 mph in 10.6 seconds while the Convertible will complete the task in 3.3 and 11.1 seconds respectively.

All models have an electronically limited top speed of 155 mph, rising to 189 mph if the optional M Driver’s Package is specified. The Coupé’s average fuel consumption is 25.2-25.4 mpg with CO2 emissions of 253-252 g/km while the Convertible’s fuel combined fuel consumption is 25-25.2 mpg with CO2 emissions of 256-254 g/km.

The rear-wheel-biased version of the M xDrive system only brings the front wheels into play when the rear wheels reach their power-transferring limits and additional traction is required. The driver can also configure the distribution of power between the front and rear wheels, as required, via the Setup menu. The default 4WD provides maximum traction and controllable handling while 4WD Sport mode turns the intensity of the driving experience up another notch with a noticeable sharpening of the car’s agility. Here, the system diverts a larger slice of engine power to the rear wheels. Deactivating the Dynamic Stability Control system (DSC) transfers power exclusively to the rear wheels for a more exhilarating drive.

Both BMW Competition models feature standalone configuration and tuning of selected chassis components to deliver agile handling. The vehicle setup has been carefully adjusted to the engine’s higher output, generating an exclusive racing-car feel. Both cars utilise M-specific Adaptive suspension that has electronically controlled dampers. The basic damper setup, therefore, can be varied at the touch of a button.

The all-new BMW M8 Coupé and Convertible is on sale from now with prices starting from £123,435.