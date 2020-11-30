Commercial cars also need some updates to be attractive for the large fleet owners and drivers. So Mercedes-Benz eVito received some important updates on the UK market.

The evolved Mercedes-Benz eVito now benefits from many of the new features added to the diesel Vito earlier in the year, with the PROGRESSIVE trim level offering greater specification enhancements as the entry to the range, and the PLUS Package available for the eVito for the first time.

The PLUS Package is now the mid-range of the evolved eVito, with electrically foldable mirrors, colour-coded bumpers, full wheel covers, a 75mph speed limiter, and PARKTRONIC parking sensors.

With Mercedes PRO connect integrated as standard across all trim lines, the evolved Vito comes with free access to Optimised Assistance giving real-time reports of critical parts and fluids, journey logs, theft warning alerts, live locking from a mobile phone, geofencing, Accident & Breakdown Management, and live traffic information. In addition for the eVito, the vehicle benefits from pre-conditioning of the heaters, and highlights the vehicle charging options nearby.

The evolved eVito offers 85 (70) kW of power, 300 Nm of torque, a 92-mile WLTP combined range, achieved in the balanced drive mode E, and a six hour charging time, based on three-phase charging.

Priced from £40,895, or £549 a month including a Service Care agreement, with a £3,219 finance customer advance rental for an eVito PROGRESSIVE panel van 35kWh L2, and from £42,015 for an eVito PLUS package panel van 35kWh L2, the evolved eVito offers a high level of additional standard specification. This includes Audio 30 infotainment with DAB radio, reverse camera, anti-theft Protection Package with double-locks, a new-style grille with chrome fins, and a Type 2, 8m, 32amp charging cable, which facilitates the fastest possible AC charging time (infrastructure dependant).