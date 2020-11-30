Always concerned about the comfort of its passengers, Lincoln tries to offer something different on its current Navigator model. The iconic SUV has become the spearhead of Lincoln’s technology.

Lincoln introduces the new Nautilus showcasing the brand’s signature design, elevated technology and a new interior that brings a sense of calm and sanctuary to the midsize luxury SUV segment.

With a coast-to-coast view from the cabin that mirrors a classic view of the horizon, the new interior design of the 2021 Nautilus provides a calming environment, consistent with Lincoln’s Quiet Flight DNA. The 2021 Nautilus bring the new SYNC 4 system on a 13.2-inch screen to the Lincoln portfolio.

Sophisticated colors and materials serve to complement the design in the new Nautilus. Two new standard interior colors in addition to two Lincoln Black Label themes – Chalet and Flight – provide elegant choices for the discerning Nautilus client.

Sandstone, a new color family across the portfolio, showcases neutral tones with higher color contrasts varying from light to dark. Black Ebony returns with new Roast accents on the seats, doors and console armrests, as well as the mid-horizontal instrument panel, and luxury brown tones harmonize with black contrasts, real wood finishes and bright chrome accents.

The Black Label Chalet theme evokes contrasting pleasures of mountain slopes and the warm comfort of an après-ski lodge, with Espresso and Alpine Venetian leathers and deep Silverwood appliqués, while Flight, available next year, harmoniously combines rich leathers and other materials to give the sensation of taking to the skies.

With a new, Lincoln-exclusive Constellation theme inspired by the night sky, new SYNC 4 brings together blue hues with beautiful pops of orange to mimic the horizon.

An available 2.7-liter twin-turbocharged V6 engine offers a blend of power and refinement, delivering 335 horsepower and 380 lb.-ft. of torque. The 2.0-liter turbocharged four-cylinder remains standard, with its 250 horsepower and 280 lb.-ft. of torque. Both engines include standard Auto Start-Stop capability and an 8-speed transmission for smooth acceleration and an effortless drive experience.

Nautilus will continue to be built in Oakville, Ontario, for North America and will arrive in dealerships early next year.