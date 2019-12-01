The new Mercedes-AMG GLE 63 S is not the only model introduced recently by the AMG performance division. Also the very recently launched GLS receives a performance version.

Seen from outside, the AMG-specific radiator grille with vertical slats in high-gloss chrome is larger than grilles found in other AMG models. The front view also highlights the expressive hood, the heavily contoured powerdomes and the standard Dynamic LED Headlamps with Adaptive High Beam Assist. The look is reinforced by the newly designed AMG front bumper with an integrated jetwing design in high-gloss black, the front splitter, the jetwing trim strip in silver chrome and the striking side air inlets.

The flared wheel arches, side skirts and mirror housings are painted in the vehicle’s color, while the window surrounds are in high-gloss chrome. The newly designed AMG rear bumper emphasizes width, and a sporty diffuser dominates the rear view along with the AMG exhaust system with two rectangular corrugated twin tailpipes. As standard, the Mercedes-AMG GLS 63 is equipped with 21-inch AMG Multi- Spoke Wheels. Additional wheel variants with diameters of up to 23 inches are available.

The interior of the GLS 63 has plenty of space for up to seven people. An authentic AMG atmosphere is ensured by the AMG sports pedals in brushed stainless steel with rubber studs, illuminated door sill panels with “AMG” lettering, black floor mats with “AMG” lettering and 64-color configurable ambient lighting. High-quality materials for the dashboard and door beltlines in Nappa leather, plus high-gloss anthracite limewood trim elements, accentuate its high-end ambience.

The AMG seats for the driver and front passenger ensure optimum lateral support and include an AMG- specific seat upholstery layout with an “AMG” badge in the front backrests. For first-class comfort, the multicontour seats for the driver and front passenger also feature seat climate controls and massage functions. The second-row seats are heated as standard. Seat heating is also optionally available for the third seat row.

For the first time, the AMG 4.0-liter V8 biturbo engine found in the Mercedes-AMG GLS 63 is equipped with an integrated EQ Boost starter-generator. It unites a starter motor and an alternator in a single, powerful electric motor integrated between the engine and the transmission. This unit can provide up to an additional 21 hp of output and 184 lb-ft of torque, enabling particularly fast sprints from a standstill or sprints when overtaking. This innovative component not only supplies the 48-volt electrical system and is used as a power generator, it also performs hybrid functions. These include boost, recuperation, gliding and the virtually imperceptible restarting of the engine with the start/stop function. For the first time, the EQ Boost starter-generator is also responsible for idle speed control. This allows fuel savings that were previously reserved for high-voltage hybrid technology.

Furthermore, this modern 48-volt electrical system allows for the use of new technologies. It reliably supplies the onboard electrical consumers (e.g. air conditioning and heating elements plus infotainment and assistance systems) with energy while ensuring full driving power.

Other distinctive features of the AMG 4.0-liter V8 biturbo engine include two turbochargers positioned inside the cylinder “V” configuration. The main advantages of this design are the compact engine construction, optimal response and low exhaust emissions. In the GLS 63 this engine develops an output of 603 hp. Acceleration from 0 to 60 mph takes 4.1 seconds, with an electronically limited top speed of 174 mph.

A new feature makes a significant contribution to the AMG-specific driving dynamics: The AMG ACTIVE RIDE CONTROL active roll stabilization system, powered by the 48-volt system with two independently operating, electro-mechanical actuators at the front and rear axle. It precisely compensates body movements and ensures controllable, direct handling even at the critical limits.

The electromechanical speed-sensitive power steering features a variable ratio. It delivers direct steering action and precise feedback. The steering power assistance level is assigned to the various stages of the AMG DYNAMICS system. The configuration in “Basic” and “Advanced” is comfort-oriented. “Pro” has a configuration that supports a sporty driving style and provides more surface feedback.