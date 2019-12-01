It is one of the most popular crossovers on Earth and in order to remain so, the current generation Nissan Rogue Sport received some new updates for the 2020 version.

Nissan announced U.S. pricing for the newly redesigned 2020 Rogue Sport, which is on sale now at Nissan dealers nationwide. The 2020 Rogue is available in three grade levels, S, SV and SL – each offered in front-wheel and Intelligent All-Wheel Drive configurations.

Slotted strategically between the Nissan Kicks and Rogue, Rogue Sport is a critical vehicle in Nissan’s popular CUV lineup. Most prominent among the 2020 Rogue Sport refinements is the new exterior design that offers a more technical feel – helping provide a greater separation from its Nissan Rogue stablemate. Key design elements include the fresh new front-end appearance, along with redesigned rear tail lamps. Trim level content and option packages have also been revised.

The advanced Nissan Safety Shield 360 technologies are now standard on all 2020 Rogue Sport models, including the base S grade. Part of the Nissan Intelligent Mobility strategy, Safety Shield 360 includes Automatic Emergency Braking with Pedestrian Detection, Rear Automatic Braking, Lane Departure Warning, radar-based Blind Spot Warning, Rear Cross Traffic Alert and High Beam Assist.

The 2020 Rogue Sport is powered by a combination of a 141-horsepower 2.0-liter DOHC 16-valve inline 4-cylinder engine and Xtronic transmission with Eco Mode switch.