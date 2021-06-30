Maserati wants to offer its US clients a huge variety of equipment. So, the Italian brand is now ready to introduce new tri m levels for Ghibli, Quattroporte and Levante as part of the range’s renewal for 2022 model year.

The three new trims – GT, Modena and Trofeo – have been developed not only to fulfill all customers’ demands and expectations, but also to fully express the different yet complementary souls of innovation, performance and design of the Maserati range.

GT Trim. GT highlights Maserati’s character, charm and elegance and embodies the Brand’s more urban, minimal, and contemporary spirit, suitable for the dynamic and curious global citizens who are fashion-conscious but with their own sophisticated, original style.

In the USA and Canada, the GT trim is equipped with the 345 hp V6 engine.

On the exterior, this trim enhances the models in the range with chrome inserts, while the wheel rims in 19’’ (for Ghibli and Quattroporte) or 20” (for Levante) are in alloy. The interior look is completed by leather comfort seats with a Dark Mirror trim for Ghibli GT, a Radica wood trim for Quattroporte GT, and Levante GT features a Black Piano trim.

Modena Trim. Modena is for customers who are sports enthusiasts as a means to enjoying their time and the context to the full. For people looking for a balance of innate elegance, dynamism and fun-to-drive.

In the USA and Canada, Ghibli Modena, Quattroporte Modena and Levante Modena are equipped with the 424 hp V6 engine, and Levante is also available in the Modena S trim with a 550 hp V8.

The trim enhances the cars’ athleticism through sport bumpers with Black Piano inserts and 20” alloy wheel rims. In the interior, every detail evokes the Brand’s typical driving pleasure, with Black Piano trim interiors for Levante and Quattroporte or Dark Mirror trim interiors for Ghibli.

The Modena S trim features the Driver Assistance Pack, Nerissimo Pack and black brake calipers.

Trofeo Trim. Trofeo represents the maximum performance of Maserati’s personality: the focus is firmly on performance, without sacrificing comfort. This trim is the top of the range in terms of package and, above all, performance. This is thanks to the powerful 580 hp V8 Twin Turbo engine. Carbon fiber trim, 22” alloy wheel rims on Levante or 21” alloy wheels on Ghibli & Quattroporte and red brake calipers complete the exterior. The interior is luxurious, with sport seats in full-grain “Pieno Fiore” natural leather.

Ghibli, Quattroporte and Levante Trofeo move into an extreme dimension, even higher-performing and faster, but always unquestionably elegant and safe.

In terms of styling, the exterior three new trims (GT, Modena and Trofeo) have the new Maserati logo (introduced with the launch of the MC20) on the hood, new Trident logo on the C pillar and updated rear lettering. The badges of the specific trim (with the names GT, Modena or Trofeo) will also appear just above the three iconic side air ducts. The interior also features the new Maserati lettering on the central screen and the new “Trofeo” logo on the headrests.

The GT, Modena and Trofeo trims for Ghibli, Quattroporte and Levante are available to order today.