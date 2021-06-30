Chevrolet wants to offer its clients a huge range of customisation and is decided to extend the range for its current Silverado.

Chevrolet confirmed the future expansion of the brand’s popular ZR2 trim to the Silverado. The ZR2 trim relaunched on the Colorado mid-size pickup in 2017, and since then, ZR2 has signified high-performance capability in a wide variety of drive settings – both on- and off-road.

