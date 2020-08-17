Maserati wants to offer its clients some powerful cars, reunited under a special edition, available for all the current model range. The Trofeo collection was officially launched. Following the 2018 launch of Levante Trofeo, the SUV’s most extreme, most powerful version, the new Quattroporte and Ghibli Trofeo are now available, achieving the pinnacle of performance, sportiness and luxury.

To highlight once again Maserati’s all-Italian identity, the colors chosen for the Trofeo collection launch are those of the country’s flag: green for Quattroporte, white for Levante and red for Ghibli, which combine with the burnished chrome-work and gloss red trims for a particularly aggressive and elegant look.

Maserati reinterprets its sedans by introducing the V8 engine.

The heart of Ghibli and Quattroporte Trofeo is the 3.8L V8 Twin Turbo with power output of 580 hp at 6,750 rpm and peak torque of 538 lb-ft.

The engine, which has already revealed all its power on Levante Trofeo, is built at the Ferrari plant at Maranello to Maserati’s specifications, and has been modified and developed to deliver equally impressive performance on the rear-engine sedans.

Although completely new for Ghibli, the V8 engine has already been used in the past on Quattroporte GTS, in the 523 hp version. Today the 580 hp V8 engine is available on the new Ghibli, Quattroporte and Levante Trofeo.

Ghibli and Quattroporte Trofeo can claim to be the fastest Maserati sedans ever, with a top speed of 326 km/h or 203 mph. Levante Trofeo’s maximum speed is 302 km/h or 187 mph.

The whole Trofeo collection is distinguished by the red details that characterize the bottom profiles of the side air vents and the arrow on the Trident badge on the C-pillars.

There are major changes at the rear of the car, where the light clusters have been completely restyled, with a boomerang-like profile inspired by the 3200 GT and the Alfieri concept car.

In terms of the Ghibli Trofeo, the hood has also been restyled, featuring two aggressive air ducts for better cooling, just like on Levante Trofeo.

Ghibli and Quattroporte Trofeo are fitted with 21” aluminium Orione wheels. 22” Orione wheels are available on Levante Trofeo.

The Trofeo characteriza tion continues in the interior, with a new on-board panel that displays an exclusive interface at switch-on, while the headrests bear the Trofeo badge with the name in three-dimensional relief. The exclusivity also extends to the interior upholstery, in full-grain Pieno Fiore natural leather.