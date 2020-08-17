Subaru is launching the new Outback in the US with new technologies and improvements added to the trim levels.
For 2021, Outback is offered in Base, Premium, Limited, Touring, Onyx Edition XT, Limited XT and Touring XT models.
The standard Outback (Base) starts at a value driven price of $26,795, only a $150 increase over the previous year. The Base comes with an extensive list of standard features including power windows, door locks, fuel door, and mirrors as well dual USB input ports in the front center console.
Additionally, the Base includes the STARLINK dual 7.0-inch Multimedia system featuring an upper 7-inch touchscreen with audio controls, and lower 7-inch screen that accesses the climate control system and controls for EyeSight, X-MODE, and other vehicle systems. The multimedia system audio offers AM/FM/HD Radio; Apple CarPlay and Android Auto; Bluetooth hands-free phone and audio streaming connectivity.
Priced from $29,045, the Outback Premium increases by just $150 over the prior year. The Premium includes all the standard equipment from the Base and adds several features including the All-Weather Package, leather-wrapped steering wheel, dual-zone automatic climate control system; 10-way power driver seat, and two USB charging ports in the rear section of the center console. The Premium also upgrades to the 11.6-inch STARLINK Multimedia Plus.
The new exterior color, Brilliant Bronze Metallic, is available starting with the Premium trim level.
There are two Option Packages available for the Premium. The first includes Hands-Free Power Rear Gate; Keyless Access with Push-Button Start; and Blind-Spot Detection with Lane Change Assist and Rear Cross-Traffic Alert. The price remains at $1,400. The second package adds a Power Moonroof and the STARLINK 11.6-inch Multimedia Navigation.
Priced from $35,145 the Outback Onyx Edition XT is the newest member of the Outback family. It includes all the standard features from the Premium plus the 2.4-liter turbo SUBARU BOXER engine, Hands-Free Power Gate, 180-Degree Front View Monitor, Dual-Mode X-MODE, and a full-size spare tire. The rugged SUV also comes standard with unique black-finish exterior elements, 18-inch alloy wheels and badging, as well as an exclusive gray two-tone interior with seats wrapped in durable StarTex material.
The Outback Limited increases a nominal $150 over the 20MY to $33,595. The Limited builds from the Premium trim with additional features including perforated leather-trimmed upholstery; heated rear seat backs; rear A/C outlets; and Keyless Access with Push-Button Start. Standard driver assist technologies include Reverse Automatic Braking and Blind-Spot Detection with Lane Change Assist and Rear Cross-Traffic Alert.