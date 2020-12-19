From time to time, Lamborghini is creating a unique car, stunning and fast, for a a client who has so much money that it can afford anything.

The most recent creation of that kind is the SC20, a unique specimen of an open-top track car type-approved for road use. The SC20 is the second one-off engineered by the motorsport department and designed by Centro Stile in Sant’Agata Bolognese: the car was created following the customer’s wishes, who was involved in the project from the very first drawings by Lamborghini’s designers.

The carbon fiber body was polished and slicked down by hand by the Lamborghini aerodynamic engineers to deliver optimal airflow for both performance and the cockpit’s occupants, ensuring comfortable open-air driving even at high speeds. The pronounced front splitter is framed by two fins and the air intakes on the front hood are inspired by those of the Huracán GT3 EVO, while the sculpted body sides reflect the solutions adopted on the Essenza SCV12. The muscular rear is topped by a large carbon fiber wing that can be set in three different positions: Low, Medium and High Load.

The SC20 features exclusive details starting from the body colors on a Bianco Fu (white) base, created for the customer, on which the Blu Cepheus (blue) livery stands out. The same shade is found in the interior, alternating with Nero Cosmus (black) and Bianco Leda (white). The most significant element of the passenger compartment is the visible carbon fiber used for the dashboard cover, rear wall, door panels, center console and steering wheel trim, in addition to the monocoque. Carbon fiber is also used for the shells of the seats upholstered in Alcantara and leather. The door handles on the other hand, are machined from solid aluminum. Lastly, the air vents are created using 3D printing technology at the Sant’Agata Bolognese factory.