When everyone reports terrible results due to the Coronavirus pandemic, all across the Globe, Kia is enjoying a record month in UK.

Kia saw a resurgence of demand for its vehicles as UK car-buyers returned to the showrooms in July with 9,110 cars delivered – up 28 per cent over 2019 when the brand delivered 7,115 cars. Kia’s previous best July was in 2016 when it delivered 7,417 new vehicles.

Kia’s best-seller in July included hybrid, plug-in hybrid and full battery electric versions with 2,529 Niro variants delivered to customers – beating perennial best-seller Sportage into second-place with 2,505 registrations. The Ceed family ranked third at 1,617 including plug-in hybrid versions. Picanto took fourth spot with 1,009 delivered and the stylish Stonic crossover was fifth with 671 customers taking delivery of their new car.

But, when it comes to the first half of 2020, sales are down compared to 2019. Kia’s year to date total sales stood 38,080 at the end of July, down 37 per cent year-on-year compared to 60,347 in 2019. The brand ranked eighth overall in July in terms of sales but when premium brands are excluded Kia was fifth amongst mainstream volume sellers.