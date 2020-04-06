Even though most of Europe is under complete shutdown because of the Coronavirus, Jeep maintains its presence in the northern part of the continent.

The Jeep Renegade and Compass 4xe herald a new era for the American brand and to mark this, Jeep had released videos shot as the new models completed an epic 3,800km road test from the Mirafiori plant in Turin to the Proving Ground in Arjeplog, Swedish Lapland.

Over the course of one week, the first Jeep plug-in hybrid electric models in the EMEA region were put through their paces in real-world scenarios, that customers themselves could encounter, as the vehicles’ advanced plug-in hybrid systems were tested to their limits.

Like all Jeep SUVs, the new Renegade and Compass 4xe have been subjected to a wide range of complex processes to guarantee quality, safety, reliability and comfort in all conditions. The video highlights the commitment of the technicians and engineers who run tests, checks, validations and fatigue testing in very different scenarios every day.