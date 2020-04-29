In order to offer its clients even more capabilities with the current D-Max, Isuzu thought at something clever. It is now offering tipper conversions on D-Max pick-up.

Based on the Utility Extended Cab, the conversion is a cost-effective solution for customers who require a tough and reliable tipper, with great off-road capabilities.

The tipper conversion combines all the essential workhorse attributes of the D-Max Utility with the practicality of a durable and lightweight tipper body.

As it is based on the extended cab, the load bed is very accommodating measuring 1,977mm long by 1,800mm wide. The rugged ‘Tippadeck’ bed is constructed using 18mm thick interlocking alloy floor panels and loads are kept secure thanks to 300mm high sideboards and tailboard, also made from lightweight alloy, and heavy-duty underfloor tie points.

The tailboard, which opens to 180°, features a 2-way hinge assembly – meaning it can be opened from both the top and bottom – and rubber buffer stops to protect the body. Meanwhile, the spring latches on the sideboards are recessed to avoid catching on objects and the corner posts are removable to provide an open platform – perfect for loading and unloading.

A wander lead control is used to activate the electro-hydraulic power pack that lifts the body. The tipping gear and subframe have been fully galvanised to protect them from the elements and, once raised, there’s an integral body prop and hose burst safety valve to stop the body from falling unexpectedly. For safety reasons, a dual-tone alarm is activated when the body is raised or lowered and, rubber moulded body rests have been added to prevent the tipper body clattering the frame while driving and distracting the driver.

Completing the tipper conversion, a powder-coated tubular gantry infilled with a protection panel has been fitted to shield the cab. The Utility has a heated rear screen as standard so the protection panel, complete with Isuzu logo, has been finished with a laser cut square design to ensure clear visibility when reversing.

Developed with the working professional in mind, the Utility features a hard-wearing black front bumper, black door handles, heated black door mirrors and 16” steel wheels, which can be equipped with BF Goodrich All-Terrain tyres as a cost option if extra grip is required when going off-road.

It is also packed with a wide range of safety equipment as standard like driver, passenger and curtain airbags. In addition, there is Hill Start Assist, Hill Descent Control and Trailer Sway Control, which complements the 3.5t towing capacity.

The tipper will be sold through the Isuzu dealer network as a used approved conversion and will therefore benefit from the same aftersales support, including a 5-year/125,000-mile warranty package and 5 years’ roadside assistance in the UK & Europe.