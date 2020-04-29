More and more producers are opening their plants across Europe. Even FCA is ready to open its factories, even though Italy was seriously hit by the pandemic. The return to normality is even more important, as FCA is ready to merge with PSA.

A variety of health and safety measures have been implemented at the Sevel plant in Atessa, Italy – a joint venture with PSA Group and one of the leading producers of commercial vehicles for the international market – in preparation for today’s return to work of most of the over 6,000 employees.

Those measures include sanitization of over 300,000 m2 of workshop floor, installation of around 130 dispensers of hand sanitizer, posting of information on prevention on 15 large billboards and 25 video monitors, distribution of over 6,000 informational brochures and 18,000 posters, installation of a dozen body temperature monitoring cameras at plant entrances and over 600 points equipped with disinfectant materials for employees to clean the equipment they use during their shift.

Before employees returned to work, the Company repeated cleaning and sanitization activities carried out at the plant when production was suspended on March 17. Those activities covered 18 rest areas, 52 toilets, 29 changing rooms with more than 7,400 lockers, 2 medical rooms and 4 cafeterias. Maximum occupancy of dining areas will be reduced and opening hours extended to ensure compliance with the minimum required distance of one meter between individuals. These areas have also been equipped with sanitizers and disinfectant materials for employee use (sanitizing gel, antibacterial soap, surface cleaning kits, etc.). Safety signs and notices have also been posted throughout the plant.

Prior to the start of production, all Sevel employees were sent a link via WhatsApp and email to a webpage explaining measures to be taken in each production area, together with video tutorials. The measures include maintaining a minimum distance of one meter between individuals, instructions for washing hands with soap and water or sanitizing gel, instructions for refilling a cup or water bottle from public dispensers, new rules for the company cafeteria and correct management of meetings. Employees were also provided with instructions on how to recognize and respond to Covid-19 symptoms and preventive measures to be taken in an emergency.

Every employee at the Sevel plant was given a personal kit containing surgical masks and gloves (to be replenished daily), as well as a pair of safety glasses to be worn when cleaning their individual workstation. The number of masks supplied also means that those employees who commute via public transport will have an additional mask for their travel to and from work.