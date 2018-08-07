After a long wait, Hyundai is finally making the most of its new N Performance division. The South-Korean manufacturer has officially announced the pricing and specification of the i30 N Line, a line dedicated for those who want a sportier look for their new cars.

The i30 N Line models bring customers some of the performance exterior styling of the i30 N, with the front and rear bumper shared with the high performance model with N Line specific silver lower accents and N Line badging on the front wings. A twin exhaust, LED rear lamps and 18” Fastback design alloy wheels, with Michelin Pilot PS4 tyres, complete the exterior. Interior design includes sports seats and leather steering wheel from the i30 N and N Line gear lever.

As with all i30’s, the i30 N Line offers a high level of standard safety equipment, with Lane Departure Warning System, Lane Keep Assist, Autonomous Emergency Braking and Hill Start Assist Control featuring on all models. Standard technology and connectivity equipment also feature with all N Line’s benefitting from Centre Console Display with 8" Touchscreen Display Audio with Smart Device Integration & DAB (supporting Apple Carplay and Android Auto.

In addition to performance styling, the i30 N Line models have also received changes to the mechanical set up of suspension, brakes and engine response in order to enhance the driving experience over the standard i30 models.

Prices will start from £21,255 for the i30 N Line 1.4 T-GDi 140PS 6 speed manual, which offers cloth sports seats with manual height adjustability to both passenger and driver’s side, with further electrical adjustability on the driver’s side. A black headlining and chrome effect exterior door handles also differentiate the N Line from other i30 models. Air conditioning, automatic dimming rear view mirror and privacy glass also feature as standard specification. The N Line is also available with a 7 speed DCT transmission.





From £23,255, the i30 N Line + 1.4 T-GDi 140PS 6 speed manual builds on the N Line trim level by offering heated leather and suede sports seats with electrical adjustment to both driver and passenger sides, manual height adjustment and drivers side memory function and heated steering wheel. N Line + trim also includes dual zone climate control, LED headlamps, automatic rain sensing windscreen wipers, whilst an 8” touchscreen satellite navigation with Traffic Messaging Channel, Mapcare and LIVE Services is a customer option. The N Line + is also available with a 7 speed DCT transmission.