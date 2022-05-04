Hyundai has decided to spice up the current i30 N. The car will be available in a special edition which will be named Drive-N Limited.

According to Hyundai, this special edition will be made in just 800 units globally, and 620 of them are reserved for Europe.

Buyers can order one in either Phantom Black Pearl or Serenity White Pearl. No matter the exterior color you’ve picked up, the car will have 19 inch forged wheels with dark bronze matter finish, black Hyundai badges and some special side graphics.

Also on the outside, Hyundai has prepared a special badge that express the GPS coordinates of the Hyundai Motor Europe Test Center at the Nürburgring in Germany.

Inside the cabin, you’ll get new seats with illuminated N logos, special floor mats and the name of the limited edition on some accessories.

Hyundai is already accepting ordered for this new i30 N Drive-N Limited Edition.