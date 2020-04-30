After the Hyundai i30 N, the South-Korean manufacturer plans to expand the sporty line with some new models. Elantra is next on the list.

The upcoming Elantra N Line adds N brand specific design elements, chassis upgrades and a turbocharged engine to the recently revealed 2021 Elantra. Hyundai’s high-performance N brand develops fun-to-drive cars that make the driver’s heart beat faster whenever they’re behind the wheel. Inspired by N brand, N Line trims add sporty design elements and refined powertrain/chassis upgrades to the all-new Elantra recently introduced.

Hyundai’s high-performance N brand product portfolio offers everything from motorsport to base model. N Line is characterized by N-specific design and performance upgrades. Hyundai is expanding its N Line model line-up to enable even more customers to experience the N feeling.