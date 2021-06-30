In order to be perceived as a US manufacturer, you have to produce your cars in the US. Hyundai knows that and acts accordingly. Hyundai Motor Manufacturing Alabama celebrated the launch of the all-new 2022 Santa Cruz Sport Adventure Vehicle on Tuesday, June 22, 2021.

The Santa Cruz joins the Sonata and Elantra sedans and Santa Fe and Tucson SUVs on the Montgomery assembly line. This addition marks the first time HMMA has produced five vehicles at once.

The highly-anticipated Santa Cruz Sport Adventure Vehicle shatters both SUV and truck segments, creating an entirely new vehicle category. The Santa Cruz features a secure, open bed area which includes a lockable tonneau cover and hidden bed storage for diverse gear-carrying flexibility.

HMMA recently completed a plant expansion project to support adding the Santa Cruz to HMMA’s product mix. The addition of the Santa Cruz will further enhance HMMA’s ability to adjust its vehicle production with market demand and stay competitive in the ever-changing automotive market.

The addition of the Santa Cruz will continue to sustain high-quality jobs at HMMA and throughout its supplier base. The 2022 Hyundai Santa Cruz will begin arriving in U.S. dealerships later this summer.