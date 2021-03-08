The mighty Hummer is back, but this time not in a dinosaur fosile eating monster. It will be an all-electric SUV.

GMC, the Hummer father, has unveiled a new teaser video and the realsing date of the upcoming Hummer SUV. The new electric car will be unveiled on April 3rd.

Judging by the concept car, the production model will continu to deliver the same boxy lines as we were used to. The interior should be very similar to the concept car.

We don’t know the technical details of the new generation Hummer, but we can tell you that this will be a model that managed to come back stronger than ever.

The teaser video can be watched on GMC Facebook profile.