Considering the appeal of the Genesis model in US, Hyundai decided a few years ago to launch a separate brand for selling high-end vehicles. Genesis was born and proved to be a success. Now, the range was supposed to be expanded.

Genesis will have two very important product launches in 2020; its first-ever luxury flagship SUV – the 2021 Genesis GV80 and the all-new 2021 Genesis G80 mid-size luxury sedan. The announcements of these two new vehicles have been well received by potential customers evidenced by the combined total of more than 14,500 reservations received.

Earlier this year, Genesis announced that sales for both vehicles would commence in the US Market in the summer of 2020.

Unfortunately, due to COVID-19 related delays in the U.S, Genesis needed to adjust communication of the timing for their highly-anticipated arrival in the US Market to the fall of 2020.

The all-new G80 and GV80 have received media accolades and an overall exceptional reception thus far. Recently, both vehicles were named contenders for the North American Car & Utility of the Year awards respectively.