Ford is customising its most popular cars when it comes to off-road. Because everyone has different needs when it comes to going off-road. Ford Performance is rolling out three new off-road, adventure-ready accessory packages for Ford Ranger pickup customers.

These new dealer-installed packages for 2019 and 2020 four-wheel drive Ranger pickups include three levels of hardware, software and graphics combinations specific to Ranger vehicles. All three packages feature an off-road leveling kit including FOX Shocks with optimized Ford Performance tuning, new 17-inch Dyno Gray wheels and Ford Performance graphics on the bed and windshield.

The Ford Performance Level 1 package includes:

Off-Road leveling kit

FOX “Tuned by Ford Performance” 2.0 Performance Series internal floating piston monotube front and rear shocks tuned by Ford Performance Engineers to optimize on and off-road performance

Ford Performance 17-inch Dyno Gray wheels

Ford Performance bedside graphics o Ford Performance windshield banner

Price is $2,495 before installation

The Ford Performance Level 2 package includes Level 1 content plus:

Ford Performance engine calibration, which increases horsepower by 16 percent to 315 at 4,500 RPM and increases torque by nearly 20 percent to 370 lb.-ft. at 2,500 RPM

BFGoodrich KO2 265/70-17 tires

Rigid off-road fog light kit

Ford Performance calibration

Blue tow hooks

Ford Performance stainless steel license plate frame

Price is $4,495 before installation

The Ford Performance Level 3 package includes Levels 1 and 2 content plus:

Rigid 40-inch LED lightbar kit

Red tow hooks

Ford Performance by ARB winch-capable front bumper

Ford Performance chase rack

2.3-liter Ford Performance sport exhaust

Price is $8,995 before installation