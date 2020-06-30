Ford is customising its most popular cars when it comes to off-road. Because everyone has different needs when it comes to going off-road. Ford Performance is rolling out three new off-road, adventure-ready accessory packages for Ford Ranger pickup customers.
These new dealer-installed packages for 2019 and 2020 four-wheel drive Ranger pickups include three levels of hardware, software and graphics combinations specific to Ranger vehicles. All three packages feature an off-road leveling kit including FOX Shocks with optimized Ford Performance tuning, new 17-inch Dyno Gray wheels and Ford Performance graphics on the bed and windshield.
The Ford Performance Level 1 package includes:
Off-Road leveling kit
FOX “Tuned by Ford Performance” 2.0 Performance Series internal floating piston monotube front and rear shocks tuned by Ford Performance Engineers to optimize on and off-road performance
Ford Performance 17-inch Dyno Gray wheels
Ford Performance bedside graphics o Ford Performance windshield banner
Price is $2,495 before installation
The Ford Performance Level 2 package includes Level 1 content plus:
Ford Performance engine calibration, which increases horsepower by 16 percent to 315 at 4,500 RPM and increases torque by nearly 20 percent to 370 lb.-ft. at 2,500 RPM
BFGoodrich KO2 265/70-17 tires
Rigid off-road fog light kit
Ford Performance calibration
Blue tow hooks
Ford Performance stainless steel license plate frame
Price is $4,495 before installation
The Ford Performance Level 3 package includes Levels 1 and 2 content plus:
Rigid 40-inch LED lightbar kit
Red tow hooks
Ford Performance by ARB winch-capable front bumper
Ford Performance chase rack
2.3-liter Ford Performance sport exhaust
Price is $8,995 before installation